Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.