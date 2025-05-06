Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – May 3rd

Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, and Amgen are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and medical therapies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the pharmaceutical industry’s potential for revenue growth, driven by drug approvals, patents, and healthcare demand. Performance can be influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory decisions, and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $31.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $825.10. 6,056,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $782.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,519,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,744. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,118. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.92.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $187.25. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market cap of $351.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

