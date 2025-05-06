Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – May 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, Amgen, and Texas Instruments are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders, typically on a regular (e.g., quarterly) basis. They provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any potential price appreciation. Companies that pay dividends are often established and financially stable, making them attractive to income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,088,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,277,774. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 245,065,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,274,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $106.20. 16,574,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,072. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. 6,424,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $351.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.25.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $281.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.66 and its 200 day moving average is $291.49. Amgen has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.33. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

