Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

