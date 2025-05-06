Best Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 5th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies incorporated in Canada and traded primarily on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. Each share represents a fractional ownership stake in a Canadian business, entitling investors to potential dividend payments and capital appreciation. As with all equities, Canadian stocks are subject to market volatility, currency fluctuations and country-specific regulatory factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,253. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 2,217,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,674,493. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. 725,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 1,571,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,989. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.85. 3,658,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,476. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Featured Stories