Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – May 5th

Robinhood Markets, AGM Group, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology—such as mining operations, digital-asset trading platforms or firms holding significant crypto reserves. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the performance and volatility of the crypto market without owning digital coins directly. Like other equities, they trade on regulated exchanges and carry both the upside potential and risks associated with broader crypto trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,614,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,794,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

AGMH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 196,307,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325,678. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGMH

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,133. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Featured Articles