Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – May 3rd

Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Target, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Turtle Beach are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing, distributing or providing hardware and services for video games. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth, trends and financial performance of the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $15.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.50. 8,966,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $98.73. 16,026,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,836,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $789.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,260. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE:TKO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,514. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 702,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 801,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. Turtle Beach has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

