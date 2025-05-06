Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,046 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,276,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 1,012,182 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 692,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.