Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded at Nomura Securities

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 4.4 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.24. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.