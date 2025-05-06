Desjardins Has Negative Outlook of Colabor Group Q2 Earnings

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a report released on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

GCL stock opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

