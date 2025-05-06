Shopify (TSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Shopify Price Performance
About Shopify
ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.