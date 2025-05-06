Shopify (TSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.