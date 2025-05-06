Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAA Q2 Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAA opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.