Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognex Q2 Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.