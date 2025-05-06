Zacks Small Cap Has Negative Estimate for TWI Q2 Earnings

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Titan International (NYSE:TWIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Titan International

Titan International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TWI stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.35 million, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.