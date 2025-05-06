Zacks Small Cap Has Negative Estimate for TWI Q2 Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.35 million, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

