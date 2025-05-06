Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.14 Million Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of nCino by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in nCino by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. William Blair downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

nCino Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 12,339 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $283,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,315. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,819.49. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

