Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Nextracker worth $70,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 259.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 187,598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

