Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 411,658 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $321,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,467,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $200.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

