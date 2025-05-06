Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $71,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,769,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 369,580 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,923,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 724,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 200,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.96, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Z

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.