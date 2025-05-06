Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Up 27.1% – Should You Buy?

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$18.08. 632,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,476% from the average session volume of 17,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$205.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.21%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

