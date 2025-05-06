Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McGrath RentCorp news, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $497,550.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,245.50. This trade represents a 60.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $606,190.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,314.33. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,431 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

