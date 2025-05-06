Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 347,973 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 347,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $333,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.99. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.45 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,805 shares of company stock worth $4,531,250. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.