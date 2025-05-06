89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.87% of 89bio worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,485,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in 89bio by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

