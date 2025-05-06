Ancora Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $208.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.16. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

