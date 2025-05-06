Algert Global LLC Trims Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Arcosa worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

