Algert Global LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,091 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 184,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PROS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in PROS by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.04. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.