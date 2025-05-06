Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.38% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.