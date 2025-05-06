Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAOS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CAOS opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

