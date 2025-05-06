Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

