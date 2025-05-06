Ancora Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MFIN opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

