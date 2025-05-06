Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,809 shares of company stock worth $8,123,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

