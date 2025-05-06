Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Position Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 1,036.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Omeros by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

