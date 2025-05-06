Ancora Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.69 and a one year high of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

