Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dover by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dover by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $172.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

