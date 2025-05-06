First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $814.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

