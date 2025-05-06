Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

