Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.42 Million Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,401 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in UWM were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.75.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

