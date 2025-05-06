Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 15,819 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 910,058 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,020 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BTU opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

