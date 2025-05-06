Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after buying an additional 522,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 663,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,239,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

