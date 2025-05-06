Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of Vera Therapeutics worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 366,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

