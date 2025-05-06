Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 275.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

