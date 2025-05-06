Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New $6.72 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CI opened at $332.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

