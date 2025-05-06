Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 122,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $312.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

