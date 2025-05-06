Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,476,848 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476,848 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $52,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

