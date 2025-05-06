Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $42,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,537,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,360,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,239 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,256,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 623,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

