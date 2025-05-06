Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 170,025 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,025 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.62% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $49,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

PHYS stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

