Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.66.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 760.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.16.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,394,673 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

