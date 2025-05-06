Captrust Financial Advisors Has $60.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

