118,574 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,431,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after buying an additional 2,298,040 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,483,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

