Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4,063.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 529,569 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copa were worth $47,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Copa by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

