Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 21,258 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 365.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

